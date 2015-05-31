© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Schools Prepare to Meet New Computer Science Standards

KUAF
Published May 31, 2015 at 10:50 AM CDT

Earlier this year, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law a measure requiring all public high schools and charter schools to offer at least one computer science course. University of Arkansas professor John Gauch was among several educators and industry leaders who helped design the course requirements. Some smaller districts like Gentry Public Schools are opting not to hire more personnel, but use distance learning and provide a computer science course through Virtual Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large Stories