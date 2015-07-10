Top 10 Events for Your Weekend

In honor of July 10th, Becca brings us a list of 10 things we can do this weekend. It is possible to participate in all of the events for around $35 per person or less. Ladies and gentlemen, the gauntlet has been thrown.

Artist Reception — For Carole Katchen of Hot Springs, 6-8 p.m. today, Two25 Gallery in Bentonville Free Movie Night — “The LEGO Movie,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Metfield Pavilion in Bella Vista Fleur Delicious Weekend — Spring Street Waiters’ Race, 3 p.m., Spring Street in Eureka Springs Classes at the Cottage — “Brilliant Birds: Birding and Binoculars” with Sandy Davies, 10 a.m.-noon, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks "Explore Arkansas" — An exhibit by Arkansas Mobile Phoneographers (ArkMoPhs) is on display at the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith "Making Change" — Artist Monica Mahoney of Louisville, Ky., was commissioned to create an art car for 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville after designing two for the original hotel in Louisville a few years ago "Twelfth Night” — Presented by the Crude Mechanicals, 7:30 p.m. today & Sunday, Gulley Park in Fayetteville Randall Shreve and The Devilles — Saturday night performance at 10 p.m. at Ryleigh’s on Dickson Street Mountain Street Stage — Sons of Otis Malone, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Public Library “The Music Man” — 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale