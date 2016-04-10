Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
What Kind of Cat Are You?
Published April 10, 2016 at 9:32 AM CDT
Here are our clips saluting our feline friends of all types.
- MGM Lion
- “What Kind of Cat Are You” Billy Jonas
- Bobcat Goldthwait
- “The Party’s Just Begun” The Cheetah Girls
- Jaguar commercial
- Pink Panther Theme
- Cougar Town
- Minnesota Lynx win WNBA Championship
- Garfield and Friends (house cat)
- Puma commercial
- Bagheera (leopard) in Jungle Book
- “Eye of the Tiger” Survivor
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
