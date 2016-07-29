© 2022 KUAF
Ozarkansas Fresh #11: Colorful Abundance

KUAF | By Dorothy Hall
Published July 29, 2016 at 12:45 PM CDT
There's so much beautiful produce in our farmers markets and CSA boxes right now, but who wants to sweat over a hot stove in this weather? Chef Dorothy Hall has solutions for your seasonal cooking conundrums: Quick and easy recipes for you and your family that won't have you trapped in the kitchen when you'd rather be sipping something cool on the porch.

With thanks to Dripping Springs Gardens,  in partnership with Edible Ozarkansas

