Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarkansas Fresh #12: Tomatoes and Peaches for the Road, Onions and Squash for Home

KUAF | By Dorothy Hall
Published August 5, 2016 at 1:00 PM CDT
CSA.JPG
Dorothy Hall, instagram @simplyonearth
/

This week's community supported agriculture delivery from Dripping Springs Garden includes several goodies for the road, such as cherry tomatoes and peaches, and some goodies that will keep for later at home, such as red onions and yellow squash. Professional chef and Edible Ozarkansas contributor Dorothy Hall has some ideas for those items and more as she goes through this week's bounty.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Edible OzarkansasOzarks at Large Food PodcastCommunity Supported AgricultureDripping Springs GardenOzarkansasfresh
