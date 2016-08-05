Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarkansas Fresh #12: Tomatoes and Peaches for the Road, Onions and Squash for Home
KUAF |
By Dorothy Hall
Published August 5, 2016 at 1:00 PM CDT
Dorothy Hall, instagram @simplyonearth
/
This week's community supported agriculture delivery from
Dripping Springs Garden includes several goodies for the road, such as cherry tomatoes and peaches, and some goodies that will keep for later at home, such as red onions and yellow squash. Professional chef and Edible Ozarkansas contributor Dorothy Hall has some ideas for those items and more as she goes through this week's bounty.
This week's CSA delivery from Dripping Springs Garden includes some familiar foodstuffs, such as red onion, garlic heads, leeks, beets and cabbage. But,…
This week, professional chef and Edible Ozarkansas contributor Dorothy Hall has a little help unpacking her community supported agriculture delivery from…
Spring rolls, pickled veggies and fried rice are just some of the cooking suggestions from chef and Edible Ozarkansas contributor Dorothy Hall as she…
What's lilac, long and lovely roasted? Chef and Edible Ozarkansas contributor Dorothy Hall with the skinny on Japanese eggplant, just one part of this…
What to do with carrot tops, tips for yummy dips, and potatoes . . . all inside this week's box of produce from Dripping Springs Garden. In partnership…
A bountiful box and delicious ideas for what to do with the best of what's in season and arriving in CSA boxes and at farmers markets in the Ozarks. In…
There's so much beautiful produce in our farmers markets and CSA boxes right now, but who wants to sweat over a hot stove in this weather? Chef Dorothy…