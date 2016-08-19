Ozarkansas Fresh #14: Eggplant, Squash, Tomatoes and More

If you're growing produce in your back yard, or maybe you're a member of one of our region's many community supported agriculture projects, or perhaps you're one of those people who just can't resist picking up a bunch of the colorful seasonal offerings at northwest Arkansas and the River Valley's farmer's markets.... You know late summer can see a glut of things like squash, eggplant, tomatoes and melons... Chef Dorothy Hall hears you. She's back from vacation to a fridge full of veggies, but luckily for us she's also got a head full of creative solutions in this week's Ozarkansas Fresh segment, brought to you in partnership with Edible Ozarkansas and with thanks to Dripping Springs Gardens.