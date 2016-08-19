© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarkansas Fresh #14: Eggplant, Squash, Tomatoes and More

KUAF | By Dorothy Hall
Published August 19, 2016 at 2:44 PM CDT
If you're growing produce in your back yard, or maybe you're a member of one of our region's many community supported agriculture projects, or perhaps you're one of those people who just can't resist picking up a bunch of the colorful seasonal offerings at northwest Arkansas and the River Valley's farmer's markets.... You know late summer can see a glut of things like squash, eggplant, tomatoes and melons... Chef Dorothy Hall hears you. She's back from vacation to a fridge full of veggies,  but luckily for us she's also got a head full of creative solutions in this week's Ozarkansas Fresh segment, brought to you in partnership with Edible Ozarkansas and with thanks to Dripping Springs Gardens.

Ozarks at Large Stories Edible OzarkansasOzarks at Large Food PodcastDripping Springs GardenOzarkansasfresh
