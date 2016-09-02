Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarkansas Fresh #16: Fall Brings Radishes, Apples, More Seasonal Offerings
KUAF |
By Dorothy Hall
Published September 2, 2016 at 12:26 PM CDT
Dorothy Hall, instagram @simplyonearth
/
It's the first Friday of September, and as we head to Siloam Springs to hear from our resident chef for this week's OzarkansasFresh, the first signs of the fall are showing up in her CSA box from
Dripping Springs Garden. Presented in partnership with Edible Ozarkansas.
This week's community supported agriculture delivery from Dripping Springs Garden includes several goodies for the road, such as cherry tomatoes and…
There's so much beautiful produce in our farmers markets and CSA boxes right now, but who wants to sweat over a hot stove in this weather? Chef Dorothy…
Our regular Friday chef is away, but the editor of Edible Ozarkansas steps in to help guide us around this week's bounty, which includes green leaf…
If you're growing produce in your back yard, or maybe you're a member of one of our region's many community supported agriculture projects, or perhaps…