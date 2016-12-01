Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Nature Conservancy Purchases Council Rock
Published December 1, 2016 at 12:28 PM CST
The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas now owns land called Council Rock Forest in Newton County. They'll spend the next year learning the land and discussing the future with neighbors.
MUSIC: "Lift" Montana Skies
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.