Ozarks at Large Stories Switching How Arkansas' High Court is Formed KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published December 6, 2016 at 12:02 PM CST courtesy / Arkansas JudiciaryFront of the Arkansas Judiciary Building. A proposed piece of legislation that could become a referred amendment to the state constitution would eliminate election of state supreme court justices. A draft of a proposal that could become a possible amendment to the Arkansas constitution would shift Arkansas' Supreme Court from an elected body to an appointed one. We hear from the chair of the committee in charge of the draft.