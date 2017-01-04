© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

When the Whigs Met in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 4, 2017 at 1:21 PM CST
gibsonturkeycall.jpg
Courtesy of the U.S. Patent Office, Patent number 574534, January 5, 1897
/
via The Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture
Henry C. Gibson’s patent for his Turkey Caller & Gobbler; January 5, 1897. Yell County native Gibson is credited with developing the first box-style turkey call.";

We examine this week in history by learning more about a Congressional race in 1844, an Arkansas invention patented in the late 19th Century, and a rockabilly legend's song released in 1959.

MUSIC: "Turkey in the Straw" Paul Eakins' World Famous Calliopes

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
