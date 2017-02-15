Full Moon Rises Over Berryville Endurance Mountain Bike Race
1 of 16
The Carroll County branch of the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists brought back a six-hour endurance mountain bike race called Bad Moon Rising that was first put on eight years ago. Racers rode in the dark from 6 p.m. to midnight to see who could do the most four-mile laps on the Trimble Family Ranch in Berryville.