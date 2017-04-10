Boston Researchers Use Local News Reports in Northwest Arkansas Mumps Outbreak Study
The April issue of "The Lancet" includes a study conducted by researchers in Boston about the mumps outbreak in Northwest Arkansas and what it shows about the rate of vaccine compliance in the area. The researchers used local news media reports in their study and found the rate of vaccine compliance is much lower than it should be for a communicable, but preventable disease like mumps.
