© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Boston Researchers Use Local News Reports in Northwest Arkansas Mumps Outbreak Study

KUAF
Published April 10, 2017 at 3:03 PM CDT
mumps_study_image.png
courtesy
/
The Lancet

The April issue of "The Lancet" includes a study conducted by researchers in Boston about the mumps outbreak in Northwest Arkansas and what it shows about the rate of vaccine compliance in the area. The researchers used local news media reports in their study and found the rate of vaccine compliance is much lower than it should be for a communicable, but preventable disease like mumps.

MUSIC: "El Ciego" Charlie Haden

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Mumps
Related Content