Ozarks at Large Stories

Hutchinson Announces Re-election Plans

KUAF | By KUAR News
Published May 17, 2017 at 11:32 AM CDT
Governor Asa Hutchinson has confirmed he will be seeking a second term, but he's not ready to switch into full campaign mode just yet.

