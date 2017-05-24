© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

UAFS Professor Studies Internet Memes as Cultural Phenomenon

KUAF
Published May 24, 2017 at 12:29 PM CDT
1 of 10
Example of a Bad Luck Brian meme.
2 of 10
Example of Bernie or Hillary meme.
3 of 10
Example of Disaster Girl meme.
4 of 10
Example of Drunk Baby meme.
5 of 10
Example of Ermahgerd Girl meme.
6 of 10
Example of Good Guy Greg meme.
7 of 10
Example of Grumpy Cat meme.
8 of 10
Example of Overly Attached Girlfriend meme.
9 of 10
Example of Scumbag Steve meme.
10 of 10
Example of Success Kid meme.

University of Arkansas Fort Smith Associate Professor of English Bret Strauch uses internet memes in his classes and studies their cultural meaning and implications.

MUSIC: “Graveyard Memes” Field Tombs

Ozarks at Large Stories