UAFS Professor Studies Internet Memes as Cultural Phenomenon
Example of a Bad Luck Brian meme.
Example of Bernie or Hillary meme.
Example of Disaster Girl meme.
Example of Drunk Baby meme.
Example of Ermahgerd Girl meme.
Example of Good Guy Greg meme.
Example of Grumpy Cat meme.
Example of Overly Attached Girlfriend meme.
Example of Scumbag Steve meme.
Example of Success Kid meme.
University of Arkansas Fort Smith Associate Professor of English Bret Strauch uses internet memes in his classes and studies their cultural meaning and implications.
MUSIC: “Graveyard Memes” Field Tombs