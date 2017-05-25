Local Documentarians Develop New Leads in Melissa Witt Cold Case

Melissa Witt disappeared from a Fort Smith bowling alley on Dec. 1, 1994. Her body was found near Ozark on Jan. 13, 1995, but to this day, 22 years later, no one has been arrested in the case. Since 2015, LaDonna Humphrey has been using a Facebook page called "Who Killed Missy Witt?" and an anonymous tip line to develop new leads. Her work and that of her team will be compiled into a documentary, which they hope to release later this year.