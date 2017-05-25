Local Documentarians Develop New Leads in Melissa Witt Cold Case
Melissa Witt was a student at Westark Community College when she was murdered.
One of the composite sketches of the man who witnesses saw arguing with Melissa Witt before she disappeared.
The area near Ozark where Melissa Witt's body was found.
A mugshot of Travis Crouch, one of the two public suspects in the case.
Mugshot of Larry Swearingen, one of the two public suspects in the case.
Melissa Witt disappeared from a Fort Smith bowling alley on Dec. 1, 1994. Her body was found near Ozark on Jan. 13, 1995, but to this day, 22 years later, no one has been arrested in the case. Since 2015, LaDonna Humphrey has been using a Facebook page called "Who Killed Missy Witt?" and an anonymous tip line to develop new leads. Her work and that of her team will be compiled into a documentary, which they hope to release later this year.