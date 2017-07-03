Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A 19th KUAF Summer Jazz Concert Series
Published July 3, 2017 at 12:26 PM CDT
For a 19th consecutive summer the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society and KUAF team up for live music.
MUSIC: "Sweet and Lovely" Alex Wintz
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.