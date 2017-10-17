Continuing the Conversation About Lifelong Housing

The United States Census Bureau projects nearly one in four American adults will be 65 or older by 2050. Lifelong housing is the idea that places where we live are modified to allow for easier living as we mature to accommodate for different abilities and mobilities. The conversation in Fayetteville began in earnest early this year with a city-wide panel discussion. Beth Barum, with the League of Women Voters of Washington County, and Suzanne Lantz, Vice President of Design and Customer Service for the Stitt Group in Rogers came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about lifelong housing and a forum about the topic scheduled for next week.