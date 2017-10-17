© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Continuing the Conversation About Lifelong Housing

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 17, 2017 at 9:37 AM CDT

The United States Census Bureau projects nearly one in four American adults will be 65 or older by 2050. Lifelong housing is the idea that places where we live are modified to allow for easier living as we mature to accommodate for different abilities and mobilities. The conversation in Fayetteville began in earnest early this year with a city-wide panel discussion. Beth Barum, with the League of Women Voters of Washington County, and Suzanne Lantz, Vice President of Design and Customer Service for the Stitt Group in Rogers came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about lifelong housing and a forum about the topic scheduled for next week.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Lifelong Housing
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content