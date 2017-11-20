As Local Sears Stores Close, a Discussion of the Changing Retail Landscape
In October, Sears announced it would be closing its stores at the Northwest Arkansas Mall and Central Mall in Fort Smith. Mervin Jebaraj, the interim director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas discusses why Sears was a game changer in the past and what has happened since, as well as how department stores and malls are trying to stay relevant in today's retail landscape.