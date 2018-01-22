Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Rare Award Given to Alice Walton
KUAF |
By Paul Gatling
Published January 22, 2018 at 1:42 PM CST
Our weekend
Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report arrives on Monday this week and includes a conversation with Graham Cobb, the CEO of the Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce. He discusses an award that will be given to Alice Walton at the annual chamber meeting this week.
In this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Bart Hester, a state senator from Cave Springs, discusses taxes, budgets and the future.
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes a reflection of six decades of Underwood's Jewelry in Fayetteville.
Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas,…
A downtown Fayetteville landmark, the Guisinger Building, has new owners. Details, and a conversation with one of the new owners, is included in this…
The hospitality company, which has gained popularity in Arkansas in recent years, will begin contributing to the hotel and restaurant tax in Fayetteville…