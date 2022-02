Becca Martin Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, delivers a preview of arts in the area for the week. She says the upcoming production of "Butcher Holler Here We Come" about coal miners in 1970s West Virginia is a study in intimate setting. The play, produced by Aztec Economy, will be staged at 8 p.m. Feb. 2 through 4 at Backspace at 541 W. Meadow St. in Fayetteville.