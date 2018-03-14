Bentonville, Fayetteville Students Take Part in National Walkout

From the noon edition of Ozarks at Large. Students across the country walked out of class today, a month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, to remember the 17 students and adults who died. Fayetteville and Bentonville students joined the national movement. Antoinette Grajeda went to the Fayetteville High School student march down Dickson Street to the Washington County Courthouse. Meanwhile, Zuzanna Sitek went to Bentonville High School, where students lined both sides of J Street despite the school board's decision to stick to its policy on detention for students who leave school without permission.