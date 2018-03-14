Bentonville, Fayetteville Students Take Part in National Walkout
1 of 11
Student from Bentonville High School lined both sides of J Street.
Z. SITEK
2 of 11
The Bentonville School District estimates about 400 students took part in the walkout at BHS.
Z. SITEK
3 of 11
The Bentonville School Board voted to uphold its detention policy, but students participated in the walkout anyway.
Z. SITEK
4 of 11
Students sat on the sidewalks for 17 minutes of silence for each of the victims of the shooting in Florida.
Z. SITEK
5 of 11
A student read the names of each victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Z. SITEK
6 of 11
Students returned to school after about an hour.
Z. SITEK
7 of 11
Students from Fayetteville High School marched down Dickson Street.
A. GRAJEDA
8 of 11
FHS students marched to the Washington County Courthouse where they held a rally.
A. GRAJEDA
9 of 11
The FHS walkout got support from school district leaders.
A. GRAJEDA
10 of 11
A. GRAJEDA
11 of 11
A. GRAJEDA
From the noon edition of Ozarks at Large. Students across the country walked out of class today, a month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, to remember the 17 students and adults who died. Fayetteville and Bentonville students joined the national movement. Antoinette Grajeda went to the Fayetteville High School student march down Dickson Street to the Washington County Courthouse. Meanwhile, Zuzanna Sitek went to Bentonville High School, where students lined both sides of J Street despite the school board's decision to stick to its policy on detention for students who leave school without permission.