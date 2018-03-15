© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Better Understanding the Middle East

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 15, 2018 at 2:09 PM CDT
COURTESY
/
LISA ANDERSON
Lisa Anderson, special lecturer and the James T. Shotwell Professor of International Relations Emerita at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs.

The Middle East is a complicated region that has relationships and conflicts dating back centuries. Late last month, Lisa Anderson, special lecturer and James T. Shotwell Professor of International Relations Emerita at the Columbia University School of Public Affairs, delivered a talk on the University of Arkansas campus titled "The State and its Competitors in the Arab World." The event was sponsored by the King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies and the Department of Political Science at the U of A.

