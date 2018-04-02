© 2022 KUAF
Oklahoma Teachers Leave Classrooms to March on State Capitol

Published April 2, 2018 at 12:22 PM CDT
Teachers from across Oklahoma started showing up Monday morning in front of the capitol building in Oklahoma City.

Roland High School teacher Steven Ostrander is one of thousands of educators in Oklahoma who have left their classrooms for Oklahoma City to protest the lack of education funding in the Sooner State. Since 2008, the state legislature has cut public education funding by nearly 30 percent. Ostrander and his group of fellow teachers from Roland and Muldrow are planning to take part in the walkout through at least Wednesday.

