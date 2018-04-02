0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Oklahoma Teachers Leave Classrooms to March on State Capitol
Roland High School teacher Steven Ostrander is one of thousands of educators in Oklahoma who have left their classrooms for Oklahoma City to protest the lack of education funding in the Sooner State. Since 2008, the state legislature has cut public education funding by nearly 30 percent. Ostrander and his group of fellow teachers from Roland and Muldrow are planning to take part in the walkout through at least Wednesday.