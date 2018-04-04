© 2022 KUAF
Arts Programming Provided to Students During Walkout

Published April 4, 2018
While Oklahoma teachers head to the the capitol to discuss the future of their state's education, many students may find themselves at a YMCA or Boys and Girls Club. Tulsa organizations like the Woody Guthrie Center are providing arts programming at some of these sites during the walkout so students can have a little fun and education. More information is available by contacting the Tulsa Area United Way.

