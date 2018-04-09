Student Campaigns to End Stigma Surrounding Sexual Assault Reporting

During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, University of Arkansas student Gillian Gullett is carrying a sheet with her on campus as part of a campaign called Don't Keep It Under Cover. Gullett draws on a personal experience and says she wants to end the stigma that surrounds speaking out about sexual assault. She says she also wants the university to provide more resources to sexual assault survivors and a fairer process for victims under Title IX.

The University of Arkansas provided the following statement in response to Gullett's interview: