Musical Legend is Moving to Bentonville
KUAF |
By Paul Gatling
Published April 26, 2018 at 2:16 PM CDT
Al Bell, who has made his mark on the music business through Stax and Motown Records, is bringing a project to northwest Arkansas. His idea, and why he chose Bentonville, is part of this week's edition of the
Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.
