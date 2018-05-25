Anxiety Over High Density as Development Pressure Grows in NWA
Rezoning proposal for the Parksdale neighborhood from the Fayetteville City Planning Department.
courtesy: City of Fayetteville
The three-story duplex on Brooks Avenue that sparked the petition for a downgrade in zoning for the neighborhood.
Courtesy: Andrew Garner
Some of the homes in the Parksdale neighborhood. Most are 700 to 1,000 square feet.
Courtesy: Andrew Garner
Existing duplexes in the Parksdale neighborhood are one story.
Courtesy: Andrew Garner
Parksdale residents would like to see the zoning changed from Residental Multi-Family 24 to Neighborhood Conservation.
Courtesy: Andrew Garner
The rezoning plan would also cap new home construction at two stories.
Courtesy: Andrew Garner
One person's appropriate infill development for a growing region is another person's anxiety about changing neighborhoods. Residents in Fayetteville's Parksdale neighborhood recently found out their portion of the city was zoned for multi-family residential development after a three-story duplex went up in the area. They have started a petition to downgrade the zoning in the neighborhood to keep most of the development to single-family homes and two-story structures.