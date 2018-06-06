Arkansas Farmers, Manufacturers Bear Brunt of Tariffs on Trade Partners
Global trade has been good for Arkansas farmers and manufacturers, says Farmers for Free Trade Deputy Director Angela Hofmann. But, she says those producers are now bearing the brunt of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, first on China and later on Mexico, Canada and the European Union. Hofmann says newly imposed tariffs are also tied to ongoing negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and we hear how all of these negotiations are impacting Arkansas producers.