Artist Returns to Music After Battle with Cancer

Published July 13, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT
Pat Ryan Key, Zach Quam and Al Halpin stopped by KUAF this week to perform new music.
It’s been over two years since we’ve had local musician Pat Ryan Key in the studio. In that time, he’s battled cancer, gotten married and started a new band. Yesterday, he stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio with his bandmates Al Halpin and Zach Quam to perform their brand new single “Loves Her Rum.”

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
