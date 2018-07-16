As Local Restaurants Ditch the Straw, Disability Advocates Want in on the Conversation
This month, the City of Seattle implemented a ban on plastic straws, and Starbucks announced it will phase out plastic straws by 2020. Many local restaurants have also started examining their own plastic-use practices, which often includes changing how they distribute straws or the kinds of straws they use. However, disability advocates around the country are expressing concern about what plastic straw bans will mean for people who rely on them to be able to drink.