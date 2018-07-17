© 2022 KUAF
The Hall of Fame Case for Sherm Lollar

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published July 17, 2018 at 1:45 PM CDT
Sherm Lollar in the early 1950s

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is tonight. Arkansas native Sherm Lollar played in eight such games but is not enshrined in Cooperstown. Jerry Hogan explains why Sherm should be in the Hall of Fame.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
