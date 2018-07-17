Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Hall of Fame Case for Sherm Lollar
Published July 17, 2018 at 1:45 PM CDT
Sherm Lollar in the early 1950s
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is tonight. Arkansas native Sherm Lollar played in eight such games but is not enshrined in Cooperstown. Jerry Hogan explains why Sherm should be in the Hall of Fame.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
