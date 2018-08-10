Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Children's to Expand in Northeast Arkansas
KUAF |
By KASU News
Published August 10, 2018 at 3:48 PM CDT
Officials with Arkansas Children's Hospital announced Thursday that it will purchase, renovate and expand a clinic facility currently being used by the hospital in Jonesboro. The development is possible due to a $750 million gift.
