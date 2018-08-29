Arkansas World Trade Center Weighs in on President's U.S.-Mexico Deal
This week, President Trump announced a preliminary U.S. trade agreement with Mexico after calling for a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Melvin Torres, the director of Western Hemisphere Trade at the World Trade Center, discusses ways in which the agreement modernizes NAFTA by including protections for intellectual property, digital trade and financial services, as well as what all this means for Arkansas farmers and manufacturers.