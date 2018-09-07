Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
No Holiday This Week, a Full Weekend Nonetheless
KUAF |
By Becca Martin Brown
Published September 7, 2018 at 2:20 PM CDT
Becca Martin Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says we may have a regular-sized weekend this time around, but there is still plenty stuffed into the two days.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.