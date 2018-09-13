Aviation Enthusiasts Aim to Make Recreational Flying an Ozark Pastime
Planes parked under a tree at the Trigger Gap backcountry airstrip.
courtesy: Michael Clark
The Thaden Fieldhouse features a boardwalk that will give visitors access to kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards and fishing.
Z. Sitek
A massive hangar door will allow staff to display various planes and exhibits for visitors to see.
Z. Sitek
The Thaden Fieldhouse will be home to a restaurant called "Louise" and the OZ1 members lounge.
Z. Sitek
Reporter Zuzanna Sitek poses with pilot Chad Cox at Drake Field in Fayetteville.
courtesy: Michael Clark
Northwest Arkansas’ aviation community is working to make flying a recreational pastime that is more accessible to people who may have never considered it before. Stakeholders have created a database that includes information about regional backcountry airstrips, and Thaden Fieldhouse is nearing completion at the Bentonville airport. The fieldhouse will feature a restaurant and a flying club called OZ1, both of which aim to connect the greater community to the local aviation scene.