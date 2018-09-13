Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
History Inspires "The Riot Act" Movie
Published September 13, 2018 at 1:14 PM CDT
Plenty of history, some legend and a good amount of speculation make up the new movie
. The film was inspired by, and shot in, Van Buren. We talk with three of the creative forces behind the movie that opens tomorrow. The Riot Act
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
In October, the city of Fayetteville agreed to back $500,000 in incentives to go along with the state’s seven-figure incentives package to encourage a…
When most people hear the name Godzilla, it's destruction that comes immediately to mind- but as part of their live-scoring of the 1954 film, Ryan…
The new movie Getting Grace examines mortality, a life well-lived, divine influence and more. Daniel Roebuck directed and stars in the movie about a…
Garrett Hubbard recently moved to Bentonville from Washington, D.C., and a documentary he co-produced will be screened this week at the Bentonville Film…
At the Bentonville Film Festival, audiences have the chance to watch a mix of old and new movies. One of those newer movies, Rust Creek, is having its…