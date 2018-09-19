Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Legend on Stage at Walton Arts Center
Published September 19, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT
courtesy: Walton Arts Center
The Zukerman Trio
Pinchas Zukerman has a pair of Grammy Awards, has conducted world-class orchestras, directed top-tier festivals and teaches at the Manhattan School of Music. The Zukerman Trio
will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Walton Arts Center.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
