Ozarks at Large Stories

A Legend on Stage at Walton Arts Center

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 19, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT
zuckerman_c.jpg
courtesy: Walton Arts Center
/
The Zukerman Trio

Pinchas Zukerman has a pair of Grammy Awards, has conducted world-class orchestras, directed top-tier festivals and teaches at the Manhattan School of Music. The Zukerman Trio will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Walton Arts Center.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
