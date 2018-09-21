Historical Society Works to Preserve Civil War Battlefield in Greenwood
1 of 4
Historical marker for Devil's Backbone Battlefield at Stroud Cemetery.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
A diorama of the Battle of Devil's Backbone at Greenwood's Old Jail Museum.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
A sketch of the likely troop location and movement during the Battle of Devil's Backbone.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
Approximately 10 wooded acres on the south end of the battlefield have already been preserved.
Z. Sitek
Civil War history buffs living in Greenwood are working to preserve Devil’s Backbone Battlefield. It's a site where Union troops battled Confederate soldiers who were trying to escape with their wagons to Waldron. The American Battlefield Trust already purchased 10 acres of land at Devil’s Backbone in 2008, but now there is an opportunity to buy another 21 acres of the battlefield if locals can come up with a $40,000 match.