Ozarks at Large Stories

Trade Mission to Africa Set for 2019

Published November 13, 2018 at 4:57 PM CST
Kenya, which is the economic, financial and transportation hub of East Africa, will be the first stop on the World Trade Center mission.
courtesy: Arkansas World Trade Center
Rwanda, which has a strong framework of cooperation with Arkansas, will be the second stop on the World Trade Center mission.
courtesy: Arkansas World Trade Center
Ethiopia, the second-most populous country in Africa, will be the third stop on the World Trade Center mission.
courtesy: Arkansas World Trade Center

The Arkansas World Trade Center is planning to embark on a trade mission to Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia next year. We learn more about the trade mission, and about why trade officials see the African continent as the world's next economic frontier.

