Fayetteville Considers Parking Lot's Future
1 of 6
The Walton Arts Center parking lot on the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue has about 300 parking spaces.
Z. SITEK
2 of 6
The city has agreed to replace the parking spaces that would be lost before any construction begins on the existing lot.
Z. SITEK
3 of 6
Rendering of proposed plans for the parking lot, which would become part of the Cultural Arts Corridor.
COURTESY
4 of 6
Protests in 1991 outside the wooded area that would eventually become the Walton Arts Center parking lot.
COURTESY
5 of 6
Protests in 1991 outside the wooded area that would eventually become the Walton Arts Center parking lot.
COURTESY
6 of 6
The wooded area included a creek and some historical structures.
COURTESY
Nearly 30 years ago, Fayetteville residents debated whether a park or parking lot should be located at the corner of West Avenue and Dickson Street. A parking lot was built on the site to provide parking for the downtown entertainment district, but the discussion is now being revisited as city leaders and urban designers are proposing a cultural arts corridor for the downtown area.