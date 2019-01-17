Fort Smith Medical College Plans Garden to Honor Body Donors
1 of 3
The anatomy lab at the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine features 21 stations where students dissect donors during a 16-week course.
Z. Sitek
2 of 3
The prosection table at the front of the anatomy lab includes a video camera that is hooked up to monitors hanging at each student's work station.
3 of 3
A rendering of the proposed Memorial Garden and Wellness Park on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus.
Arkansas Colleges of Health Education
Medical students benefit when people donate their bodies to science. A memorial garden in Fort Smith will honor those donors.