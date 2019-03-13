© 2022 KUAF
Perceptions of Jesus Differ Throughout History

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 13, 2019 at 1:46 PM CDT
Hrabanus Maurus, In Honor of the Holy Cross (ca. 830)
Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana, Rome, Reg. Lat. 124
Bloodstone Amulet, Late Roman Syria (ca. 200)
British Museum

The perception of Jesus Christ has shifted continually over 1,600 years. This week, University of Arkansas Honors College Dean Lynda Coon will deliver a lecture on how Jesus was perceived in the middle ages titled "Dark Age Jesus." This week, she stopped by our studio to give us a preview.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
