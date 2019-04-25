© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Hundreds of Artifacts Found at Historic Hotel

KUAF
Published April 25, 2019 at 1:20 PM CDT
1 of 7
Some of the hundreds of bottles pulled from the excavation site sit on tables in the Crescent Hotel's backyard.
Z. Sitek
2 of 7
Station assistants with the Arkansas Archeological Survey excavated a portion of the bottle dump site in April.
Z. Sitek
3 of 7
Some of the bottles and jars contain liquids, powders, pills and even tissue specimens.
Z. Sitek
4 of 7
Samples of the substances contained in the jars will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab and other entities for identification.
Z. Sitek
5 of 7
The containers date back to the 1920s and 30s and were used in many of Norman Baker's literature and advertisements.
Z. Sitek
6 of 7
The containers will eventually be put on display at the Crescent Hotel.
Z. Sitek
7 of 7
Archeologists also recovered 16-millimeter film at the dump site and were able to salvage a frame that reads "Before Baker Treatment."
Bill Ott

Hundreds of glass bottles and jars were recently discovered at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. The artifacts are thought to have been used by Norman Baker, who claimed to have a cure for cancer. We learn more about the discovery.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Eureka SpringsCrescent HotelArtifacts
Related Content