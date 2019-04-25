Hundreds of Artifacts Found at Historic Hotel
1 of 7
Some of the hundreds of bottles pulled from the excavation site sit on tables in the Crescent Hotel's backyard.
Z. Sitek
2 of 7
Station assistants with the Arkansas Archeological Survey excavated a portion of the bottle dump site in April.
Z. Sitek
3 of 7
Some of the bottles and jars contain liquids, powders, pills and even tissue specimens.
Z. Sitek
4 of 7
Samples of the substances contained in the jars will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab and other entities for identification.
Z. Sitek
5 of 7
The containers date back to the 1920s and 30s and were used in many of Norman Baker's literature and advertisements.
Z. Sitek
6 of 7
The containers will eventually be put on display at the Crescent Hotel.
Z. Sitek
7 of 7
Archeologists also recovered 16-millimeter film at the dump site and were able to salvage a frame that reads "Before Baker Treatment."
Bill Ott
Hundreds of glass bottles and jars were recently discovered at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. The artifacts are thought to have been used by Norman Baker, who claimed to have a cure for cancer. We learn more about the discovery.