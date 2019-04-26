0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Children's Shelter Submits Application to Establish Charter School
The Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter is in the process of establishing a charter school that would cater especially to children who have experienced trauma. We learn more about the effort, which would become the first trauma-informed school in the state, and one of only a handful in the country.