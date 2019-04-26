© 2022 KUAF
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children's Shelter Submits Application to Establish Charter School

KUAF
Published April 26, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT
If all goes according to plan, the NWA Children's Shelter hopes to start taking applications for its trauma-informed charter school in January 2020.

The Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter is in the process of establishing a charter school that would cater especially to children who have experienced trauma. We learn more about the effort, which would become the first trauma-informed school in the state, and one of only a handful in the country.

