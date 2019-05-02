© 2022 KUAF
Governor Stops in Elkins on Coding Tour

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 2, 2019 at 2:07 PM CDT
Governor Asa Hutchinson is on his eighth computer coding tour since taking office in 2015. Yesterday, the governor stopped at Elkins High School, where he heard from the robotics team and other students taking computer science courses.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
