The Art of the Political "Documentary"
Published May 14, 2019 at 12:05 PM CDT
Randy Dixon, Director of Archives and Media at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, brings decades-old archives on long-form political ads to our show. The television specials are a hybrid of documentary and propaganda.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
