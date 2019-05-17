Baby Dental Exams May Yield A Lifetime of Oral Health

When baby’s first tooth appears, it’s time to go to the dentist, experts say. And such visits should occur in the happiest, most stress-free of circumstances. We attend a "Happy Visit" at Children's Dental Clinic in Paragould operated by pediatric dentist Dr. Misee Harris.
