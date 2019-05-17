© 2022 KUAF
Baby Dental Exams May Yield A Lifetime of Oral Health

KUAF | By Ann Kenda
Published May 17, 2019 at 12:44 PM CDT
Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Misee Harris and patient Davi Spurlock demonstrate a "Happy Visit."

When baby’s first tooth appears, it’s time to go to the dentist, experts say. And such visits should occur in the happiest, most stress-free of circumstances. We attend a "Happy Visit" at Children's Dental Clinic in Paragould operated by pediatric dentist Dr. Misee Harris.

Ann Kenda
Ann Kenda joined Arkansas Public Media in January 2017 from Sudbury, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Syracuse University and previously worked in public radio, commercial radio and newspaper in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She focuses on health, justice, education and energy as part of the Arkansas Public Media team. Her stories can be found on the airwaves, ArkansasPublicMedia.org and social media.
