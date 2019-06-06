© 2022 KUAF
Bernie Sanders Calls for Minimum Wage Hike at Walmart Shareholders Meeting

Published June 6, 2019 at 11:53 AM CDT
Protesters gathered outside the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers during the annual Walmart Shareholders Meeting.

Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in Rogers Wednesday to attend the annual Walmart Shareholders Meeting on behalf of protesters and workers seeking higher wages and more representation in the company. Sanders proposed a resolution that would give hourly workers a seat on the Walmart Board of Directors and urged company leadership to raise the minimum wage from $11 an hour to $15.

