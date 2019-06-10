Ozarks at Large for Monday, June 10, 2019

The HOPE Humane Society in Fort Smith readies to shut down its animal shelter after contract negotiations between the organization and City of Fort Smith broke down last month. Plus, University of Arkansas officials are working to ensure students have access to free tampons when they return for the fall semester. And, more dentists are reaching out to patients with fear or extreme sensitivity to oral pain to let them know sedation can be an option to help them maintain dental hygiene and care.
