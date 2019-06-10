© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large for Monday, June 10, 2019

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Ann Kenda
Published June 10, 2019 at 2:09 PM CDT

The HOPE Humane Society in Fort Smith readies to shut down its animal shelter after contract negotiations between the organization and City of Fort Smith broke down last month. Plus, University of Arkansas officials are working to ensure students have access to free tampons when they return for the fall semester. And, more dentists are reaching out to patients with fear or extreme sensitivity to oral pain to let them know sedation can be an option to help them maintain dental hygiene and care.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Ann Kenda
Ann Kenda joined Arkansas Public Media in January 2017 from Sudbury, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Syracuse University and previously worked in public radio, commercial radio and newspaper in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She focuses on health, justice, education and energy as part of the Arkansas Public Media team. Her stories can be found on the airwaves, ArkansasPublicMedia.org and social media.
See stories by Ann Kenda
