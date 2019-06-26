© 2022 KUAF
Franklin County Job Corps Center to Stay Open Following USDA Reversal

Published June 26, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT
The Cass Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center teaches teens and young adults several technical trades.
Z. Sitek
Students live on campus full-time in male and female dorms.
Z. Sitek
The Cass Job Corps Center even has its own mascot, the cougar.
Z. Sitek
Students are allowed to spend 24 months in the program, but most will get their certification within 12.
Z. Sitek

Weeks after it was marked for deactivation, along with eight other Job Corps Centers around the country, the Cass Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center, which provides technical training programs for under-resourced students, is staying open. The U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Labor reversed their decision after an outcry from concerned residents and lawmakers.

